Selangor cops cracking down on illegal booze sale after fatalities

SHAH ALAM, Sept 19 — Police in Selangor have increased raids to shut down illegal liquor stores following 17 recent deaths related to bootleg consumption that have hospitalised 24 others.

Shah Alam police chief Assistant Commissioner Baharuddin Mat Taib said two premises selling illegal alcohol in the Sri Muda area have been shuttered after raids yesterday.

“We detained two suspects from both raids and seized about RM15,000 worth of illegal liquor including those that were identified to have caused suspected alcohol poisoning statewide,” he said during a press conference today.

Police have identified three brands of alcoholic beverages consumed by the victims as Mandalay Whiskey, Kingfisher beer, and Grand Royal Whiskey.

Baharuddin said the two late night raids saw the seizure of 1,019 beer cans and 392 liquor bottles from two separate shophouses.

“Despite their attempts to operate irregularly to throw us off course and remain in business, we were successful in shutting them down,” he said.

He also said one of the alcohol victims who lives in Bukit Jelutong is currently warded at Hospital Sungai Buloh, but had not consumed any of the tainted booze obtained in Shah Alam.

However, he said samples from the seized alcoholic beverages would be sent to the Chemistry Department for analysis.

Selangor police are investigating the alcohol poisoning cases as culpable homicide not amounting to murder, following the deaths of 17 and hospitalisation of 24 since Sunday of all those who consumed the drinks in the state.

Baharuddin said police have no plans to stop their weekly raids on illegal liquor sales in Shah Alam.

“We have made a total 20 arrests from 25 successful raids with the seizure of 6,128 beer cans and 3,320 bottles of illegal liquor worth RM60,000 since January this year.

“Several aggressive measures are being enforced such as improving our intelligence gathering on suppliers involved in the sale of illegal liquor and increased surveillance in areas where such premises are operational,” he said.”