Medicube’s Red Line could be your solution to sensitive and irritable skin

The Medicube Red Line which is available at selected Guardian stores. — Picture courtesy of Medicube

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Caring for sensitive and troubled skin can be a real struggle especially when it comes to selecting the right skincare that will not irritate your temperamental complexion.

Keeping this in mind, South Korea’s popular derma-cosmetic brand Medicube has introduced a hypoallergenic skincare range, Red Line, that offers effective solutions to troubled and sensitive skin.

Available at selected Guardian stores, the Medicube Red Line features both skincare and cosmetic solutions including the Red Toner, Red Serum, Red Cream and Red Sunblock that have been clinically tested through dermatological experiments in South Korea.

Red Toner (priced at RM125 for 100ml) is a refreshing toner that hydrates and controls excess oil to keep skin clean and clear. Great for those with sensitive acne prone skin, the toner helps to retain skin’s oil-moisture balance while providing moisture to skin. It is formulated with 19 botanical extracts and oils to help moisturise and soothe skin, tea tree oil to help treat and heal sensitised troubled skin and colloidal sulphur and ovalicin to heal inflammation, acne and control excess oil.

The Red Serum (RM163 for 30ml) is a nourishing serum that hydrates and controls excess oil to keep skin clean and clear. Formulated with the same key ingredients, the serum should be applied after the Red Toner.

Follow up with the Red Cream (RM179 for 50ml) to help restore and soothe the skin. This silky cream keeps the skin from feeling uncomfortable by balancing oils and moisture levels.

There’s also the Red Sunblock, a non-sticky and non-irritating sunblock (SPF 50++++) that offers a matte finish. It is formulated with 10 per cent Centella Asiatica which helps heal and soothe skin upon application and the ingredients are certified as EWG (the environmental working group) Green Grade aka it is safe to use on sensitive and fragile skin.

For more details on Medicube Red Line or which Guardian store stocks the range, visit Medicube’s Facebook page.