Asian markets ride positive wave on hopes of trade resolution

Investors look at an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai June 20, 2018. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Sept 19 — Asian markets rose today as new tit-for-tat tariffs by China and the United States were seen as lighter than feared, while there are hopes the two sides will eventually avert a damaging trade war.

Donald Trump on Monday said he would press ahead with 10 per cent levies on another US$200 billion of imports, prompting Beijing to target US$60 billion of US goods with five to 10 per cent taxes.

The developments were a clear escalation in the months-long standoff between the world’s top two economies. But analysts said dealers had been expecting the measures and essentially took the lower rates as a positive sign.

Wall Street’s three main indexes rallied and Asia picked up the baton.

Tokyo rose 1.1 per cent, with a shift out of the safe-haven yen supporting Japanese exporters, while Hong Kong finished up 1.2 per cent and Shanghai ended 1.1 per cent higher.

Sydney rose 0.5 per cent, Singapore was up one per cent and Taipei increased 0.9 per cent. Wellington, Bangkok and Jakarta also posted strong gains but Seoul was flat.

“The bottom line why the market didn’t react negatively was the lack of shock and awe given the tariffs were so well telegraphed,” said Stephen Innes, head of Asia-Pacific trade at OANDA.

Dealers are now eyeing possible talks between Washington and Beijing after US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin sent an invite to avert a trade war, which many fear could destabilise the world economy.

“It’s more likely that there will be some negotiated resolution coming through in the near term,” George Schultze, founder and CEO of Schultze Asset Management in New York, told Bloomberg TV.

“Cooler heads will eventually prevail, because otherwise both sides are shooting themselves in the foot.”

Upheaval warning

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang today hit out at “unilateralism” during a speech at the summer session of the World Economic Forum.

He told delegates problems must be worked out through consultations, adding: “It is essential that we uphold the basic principles of multilateralism and free trade.”

Li also denied accusations China was allowing its yuan currency to weaken to offset the effects of Trump’s tariffs, saying “there is no evidence”.

Despite the calm on markets, Innes warned of the likelihood of further upheaval.

“Despite the market taking the bluster in stride, history tells us that tariffs are detrimental for global trade and commerce,” he said. “As such the current levels of market buoyancy belie the possible groundswell that could overrun markets.”

On oil markets, both main contracts continued to rise after rallying more than one per cent Tuesday on the back of comments from OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia that it is happy with prices rising above US$80 a barrel.

On foreign exchanges, the broadly upbeat sentiment provided support to embattled high-yielding and emerging market currencies, with Indonesia’s rupiah up 0.1 per cent, the Australian dollar 0.5 per cent higher and the Thai baht 0.1 per cent up.

The Mexican peso was 0.4 per cent up, Russia’s ruble jumped 0.9 per cent and the South African rand rallied 0.7 per cent.

In early European trade London rose 0.4 per cent, while Paris and Frankfurt were 0.2 per cent higher.

Key figures around 0810 GMT

Tokyo — Nikkei 225: UP 1.1 per cent at 23,672.52 (close)

Hong Kong — Hang Seng: UP 1.2 per cent at 27,407.37 (close)

Shanghai — Composite: UP 1.1 per cent at 2,730.85 (close)

London — FTSE 100: UP 0.4 per cent at 7,330.85

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.1704 from US$1.1680 at 2100 GMT

Pound/dollar: UP at US$1.3173 from US$1.3146

Dollar/yen: UP at 112.33 yen from 112.33 yen

Oil — West Texas Intermediate: UP 31 cents at US$70.16 per barrel

Oil — Brent Crude: UP 26 cent at US$79.29 per barrel

New York — Dow Jones: UP 0.7 per cent at 26,246.96 (close)

— AFP