Not true Azmin tried to stop formation of Pakatan, says Dr Afif

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 19 — PKR Deputy Youth Chief Dr Afif Bahardin has defended the party’s deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali against allegations that he had tried to stop the formation of Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Dr Afif said the allegations by PKR Youth chief Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad that Azmin and a majority of PKR’s supreme council members blocked the formation of PH was not true.

“His claims are misleading, grossly inaccurate and deliberately leavs out important facts regarding the matter,” he said in a statement today.

Afif, who is contesting for the youth chief’s post in the upcoming party polls, said Azmin and the supreme council members had only called for a wider consultation with personalities and non-governmental organisations (NGO) prior to the formation of PH.

“This was because the decision made was not discussed and tabled in the party’s supreme council meeting,” he said.

He claimed this was, at that time, also the opinion of PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim which Nik Nazmi did not mention.

“In a note that was brought out by Anwar Ibrahim’s counsel, N. Surendran and Latheefa Koya from prison, Anwar asked the leadership 'not to rush into the announcement of the new coalition' but to be more 'inclusive' and engage all parties, including key NGOs and personalities,” he said.

He stressed that this was not to stop the formation of PH but to arrive at a collective decision by the party leadership and to create a stronger coalition against Barisan Nasional (BN).

Afif said the note was brought out on September 21, 2015, on the eve of a roundtable discussion.

“However, Anwar's exhortations were disregarded and PH was announced in a rush on September 22, 2015,” he said.

He said a copy of the note from prison still exists and this proved Nik Nazmi's claims to be untrue.

As for Nik Nazmi’s claim that Azmin and his supporters had tried to hinder the naming of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as Prime Minister, Afif said this was also untrue.

“The first meeting between Dr Mahathir and Anwar in KL High Court on September 5 in 2016 was in fact set up by his lawyers with the help of key leaders led by Azmin Ali,” he said.

He added that the lawyers had to meet the judge in chambers to persuade her to issue an order to bring Anwar to court on that day to enable the crucial meeting to happen.

“Nik Nazmi should get his facts right before misleading the public in this manner,” he said.

He slammed Nik Nazmi for making public attacks against party leaders, which he termed as highly improper.