KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is expected to slap fresh charges against former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak tomorrow over a questionable RM2.6 billion donation he received while in office.

A source privy to the investigation confirmed the matter to the Malay Mail today.

