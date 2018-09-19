Here’s the Honest Trailer for ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’.

LOS ANGELES, Sept 19 — The team at Screen Junkies are back with another awesome video from their ever popular Honest Trailers and this time they take on the dinosaurs in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

You know you’re going to be given an extremely unbiased review of the movie when the voiceover guy starts the clip by saying: “Just when you thought the Jurassic franchise couldn’t get any dumber, a sequel will show anyone still clinging on to the corpse of the original that you haven’t seen stupid yet.”

They go on to add: “Return to dinosaur island, a place two different billionaires picked for their theme park without caring that it was on top of a volcano. Now after the original park was destroyed and the park they rebuilt was destroyed, what’s left of that park will be destroyed unless another billionaire can build a new dinosaur island and start the cycle again because when it comes to Jurassic Park, dumb finds a way.”

The Screen Junkies team have once again done a brilliant job in dissecting the film, so check out the clip below for more hilarious comments about the film.