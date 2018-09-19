Rela wants MACC probe into personnel who withdrew case against 'Datuk Seri' after assault

Rela director Mohamad Razib Buhaini wants investigation to be conducted to ensure there was no corruption or breach of integrity involved in the action by its personnel, Melvin Cheong Mun Khai, in withdrawing the police report. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 19 — The Malaysian Volunteers Department (Rela) today lodged a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (Rela) against its own personnel for withdrawing a police report against a businessman charged with assaulting him.

Rela director (Operatrions) Mohamad Razib Buhaini, who lodged the report, wanted investigation to be conducted to ensure there was no corruption or breach of integrity involved in the action by its personnel, Melvin Cheong Mun Khai, in withdrawing the police report.

“We seek the assistance of MACC to investigate the matter to protect the good name and image of the department,” he told the media when met at the MACC headquarters here.

He claimed that Cheong, who has since been suspended from work, did not consult the department before withdrawing the police report.

Last Sept 7, the Ampang Magistrate’s Court granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal to a businessman claiming to have a “Datuk Seri” title on two charges of assaulting and obstructing a Rela member from carrying out his duty last year.

Magistrate Mohamad Firdaus Sadina Ali made the decision after deputy public prosecutor Norhashimah Hashim informed the court that one of the three victims had withdrawn his police report against the businessman, Liow Soon Hee, 30.

Norhashimah said the victim, Melvin Cheong Mun Khai, 22, withdrew his report after accepting Liow’s apology. — Bernama