Ministry of Health conducts probe on other contents in deadly alcoholic drinks

SHAH ALAM, Sept 19 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) is conducting a thorough investigation to identify other contents besides methanol in the alcoholic drinks that left 19 people dead up till now, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said his ministry’s investigation was now focusing more on the level of methanol content in the alcoholic drinks with the samples sent to the Sungai Buloh National Public Health Laboratory (MKAK) for analysis.

Dr Noor Hisham said his ministry did not rule out the possibility that there were high methanol content in the drinks but it could only be confirmed after the analysis was completed.

“We have to conduct further test...Although (the drinks are) are branded, we have to carry out tests on the methanol content of these branded alcoholic drinks.

“Now we have to determine what content is in the deadly alcoholic drinks. One of the contents identified is methanol,” he said in a media conference after officiating the Western Pacific Cataract Surgical Outcome Conference in Shah Alam Hospital here today. — Bernama