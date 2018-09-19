EC meets tomorrow over PD by-election

EC deputy chairman Tan Sri Othman Mahmood will chair the meeting on the Port Dickson by-election. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 19 — The Election Commission (EC) will hold a special meeting tomorrow to set the dates for nomination and polling in the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election, EC secretary Datuk Mohamed Elias Abu Bakar said today.

He said in a statement that the meeting would also set the date for the issuing of the election writ and determine the electoral rolls to be used.

The meeting would be chaired by EC deputy chairman Tan Sri Othman Mahmood, he said.

The Port Dickson seat was vacated by MP Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah, 68, to allow PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to contest and become an MP.

In the 14th General Election on May 9, Danyal Balagopal won the seat with a majority of 17,710 votes, defeating Datuk V.S. Mogan of the Barisan Nasional and Mahfuz Roslan of PAS. — Bernama