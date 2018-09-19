Hishammuddin confirms meeting Dr M, but denies leaving Umno

Despite saying he will stay, Hishammuddin urged the Umno leadership to note the discontent in the party to stem the expected departures. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Former Umno vice president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein admitted to meeting Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya yesterday, but insisted it was simply to discuss the country’s direction.

Talk of the meeting fuelled speculation that Hishammudin will join the rumoured exodus from Umno, after two former ministers resigned.

“On claims that I am leaving the party, I have no reason to leave Umno at the moment,” he was quoted as saying by Utusan Online.

Hishammuddin had one time been billed as a future Umno president and possible prime minister owing to his political pedigree, but refused to stand for any party posts after the general election defeat.

Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed left Umno yesterday, followed by Datuk Seri Anifah Aman this morning.

Anifah is the fifth MP to exit Umno since the general election, leaving the once long-ruling Malay nationalist party with 49 federal lawmakers.

Jeli MP and former minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed announced his resignation from Umno last night. Masjid Tanah MP Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin, Bukit Gantang MP Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal, and Bagan Serai MP Datuk Noor Azmi Ghazali left the Malay nationalist party in recent months.

Speculation is rife that more MPs will quit Umno.