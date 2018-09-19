Matta: Malaysians travel more despite ringgit’s devaluation

Visitors throng the 2018 Matta Fair in Kuala Lumpur March 16, 2018. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 19 — Although the value of the Malaysian ringgit is depreciating, Malaysians still continuing to travel to both local and foreign destinations, according to the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta).

Its Honourary Secretary-General, Nigel Wong, said travel agencies offered special rates and incentives to consumers, especially during the Matta fair, and the air fares continued to be very competitive and this encouraged Malaysians to travel.

He also said the devaluation of ringgit did not affect their sales performance, but instead raked in profits.

“Our target sales for the recent Matta fair in Kuala Lumpur, which ended on Sept 9, was RM200 million, and although the final figures are still coming in, it is confirmed that we have already exceeded our target goal,” he told a press conference here today.

Meanwhile, the upcoming three-day Matta Fair 2018 Penang, beginning Sept 28, would offer lucky draws with prizes worth RM330,000.

Walk-in visitors are eligible for the lucky draw and three lucky winners will be walking home with return economy tickets from Kuala Lumpur to Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur to Hanoi, and Kuala Lumpur to Melbourne, with a three-night accommodation for each set, respectively.

On the other hand, Hwajing Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd would host a redemption draw during the three-day event, which would see 200 four-days three nights Gold Coast, Australia Tour Ground Package vouchers worth RM999, for guests with a minimum deposit of RM2,000 in a single receipt at any participating exhibitors’ booths.

Managing Director Kenny Chong said Hwajing had always supported Matta and invested the most for the upcoming MATTA Fair 2018 Penang.

“We have invested more than RM100,000 in this fair, beside the sponsorship,” Chong said.

Hwajing Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd is one of the pioneers in the travel industry specialising in cruise tours. — Bernama