Nurul Izzah says not keen on Cabinet post even after Anwar becomes PM

LABUAN, Sept 19 — PKR vice-president and Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar said she is not keen on taking up any ministerial post even if there is a Cabinet reshuffle after her father Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim becomes the prime minister.

“That (a Cabinet post) is a wonderful thing, but I’m very happy to serve Permatang Pauh and being a mother for my two lovely children and being a loving citizen of my country,” she said to Bernama after attending the ‘Jelajah Reformasi 20 Tahun Bersama Rafizi Ramli’ campaign here last night.

Nurul Izzah said her biggest lesson during the 20-year struggle of PKR was that one could contribute one’s service without having to hold any post in the government.

“I feel that what I have learned during those years is that you can contribute no matter who you are, just a sweeper on the street or a high-level executive.

“It is a beautiful world if we always keep sight of protecting the reform agenda. That’s why I’m here and I’m more than happy. As I said, I’m an engineering degree holder. I’m not interested in any (Cabinet) position. I hope all the rest of the talented people will perform for our Cabinet to fulfill our pledges,” she said.

Anwar, who is the PKR president-elect, is scheduled to take over as the prime minister after two years as agreed upon by the Pakatan Harapan coalition. — Bernama