MACC summons Najib again

Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak was said to have arrived at the MACC office in Putrajaya at 3pm. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has been summoned by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today.

He arrived at the MACC’s office in Putrajaya at about 3pm today, Malay Mail was made to understand.

A source privy to the investigation on the Pekan MP confirmed his arrival.

Najib is being questioned about the RM2.6 billion donation he received while holding public office.

“I was just told Najib is here,” the source said when contacted.

On July 4, Najib claimed trial on three counts of criminal breach of trust and another charge of abuse of power involving RM42 million linked to SRC International Sdn Bhd, a former subsidiary of state investment firm 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

He is also facing three additional charges involving money laundering under Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2002.