Syed Saddiq: Cabinet OK with lowering voting age

Youth and Sports minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya September 19, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 19 — The Cabinet is agreeable to lower the minimum voting age to 18, said Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman today.

However, the move will require a constitutional amendment.

“The change requires two-thirds majority in Parliament and I will be meeting with youth leaders of all parties represented in Parliament to get their support on the amendment,” said Syed Saddiq.

He also said the move would empower the youth in the country as they would have a direct say in the administration of the country.

