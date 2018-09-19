Man held for brother-in-law’s death

Cops nabbed a 69-year-old man after initial investigation showed the suspect assaulted his brother in law in Ipoh. — AFP pic

IPOH, Sept 19 — A 69-year-old man has been arrested to assist in investigation into the death of a senior citizen.

District police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Ali Tamby said initial investigation showed the suspect assaulted the 62-year-old victim, his brother-in-law, after the latter had woken him up and chased him out of the house.

“Police have seized a broom and umbrella from the crime scene at Jalan Menglembu Timur 4 here following the 2.15am incident,” he said in a statement here today.

The suspect went later to the Menglembu police station and claimed he and his grandson had been beaten up.

“Police was led to the scene where the lifeless body of L. Tirumal was found with injuries on his body,” he said, adding that the injuries were believed to have been inflicted using the seized broom and umbrella.

Investigations showed the suspect had been staying with the victim for the past month and had been having constant arguments before it culminated with the victim’s death.

“The victim’s remains had been sent to Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun mortuary for post-mortem,” he said.

The suspect have previous conviction under Section 411 of the Penal Code for possession of stolen items while the victim also had six previous crime and drug related records, he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.