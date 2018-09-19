IGP: Jho Low, dad not on Interpol website but notice sought

Malaysian police have sought Interpol’s aid to detain Low Taek Jho and his father, Tan Sri Larry Low, who have outstanding warrants of arrest here after they were charged with money laundering in absentia. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Police have applied for Interpol to detain fugitive financier Low Taek Jho and his father, the inspector-general said today in response to an Utusan Malaysia report suggesting otherwise.

The Umno-owned Utusan Malaysia published a report yesterday with a title saying the names of Low and his father, Tan Sri Larry Low, could not be found on the Interpol website.

“I will explain here that the application process to list an individual in Interpol’s (Red Corner) Notice depends on Interpol’s protocol, takes time, and depends on the vetting procedures set by the international agency,” Tan Sri Mohd Fuzi Harun said in a statement.

A previous copy of the RCN for the younger Low was previously leaked online, in which the document stated that his name was not to be included in Interpol’s website for wanted persons.