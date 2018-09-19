Mavcom report shows 38.1pc rise in complaints for January-June 2018

Mavcom said out of the 858 cases, Malaysia Airlines received 427 complaints during the half-year period, 34.7 per cent higher compared with last year. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — The Malaysian Aviation Commission’s (Mavcom) latest Consumer Report shows a 38.1 per cent increase in complaints to 858 for Jan-June 2018 from 621 in the same period last year.

In a statement, Mavcom said out of the 858 cases, Malaysia Airlines received 427 complaints during the half-year period, 34.7 per cent higher compared with last year.

AirAsia recorded 192 complaints, an increase of 58.7 per cent compared with the same period last year while Malindo Air registered 119 complaints, up 12.3 per cent.

The commission said the top three complaints were regarding mishandled baggage, processing of refunds and flight delays.

Mavcom said it successfully resolved and closed 99.4 per cent of the 858 consumer complaints received throughout the six-month period. — Bernama