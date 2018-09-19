MACC remands two Felcra subsidiary officers over misappropriation of RM4m in training fund

Their arrest was made after MACC raided raids at 10 locations, including a Felcra subsidiary office at Setapak in Kuala Lumpur. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 19 — Two officials of a Felcra Berhad subsidiary, including a managing director, are in remand for five days from today for investigation into alleged misappropriation of government funds and awarding of training contracts, worth RM4 million.

Magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim issued the remand order against the two suspects following applications by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The 53-year-old managing director and a 45-year-old business development and strategic marketing advisor at the same company are being held for investigation under Section 23 of the MACC Act.

The managing director was arrested at about 6.20 pm yesterday at the MACC headquarters here, while the other man was arrested at the Kelantan MACC office at 5.40 pm yesterday.

The raid was conducted simultaneously at the agency’s subsidiary office in Kelantan and the offices of 10 companies which received the contracts in the East Coast, Klang Valley and Perak.

According to MACC, the 53-year-old suspect was believed to have manipulated the tenders, as well as appointed companies owned by his family members and friends to supply teachers, training experts and hold courses handled by the Felcra subsidiary.

This is believed to have been going on since 2014, involving projects worth nearly RM4 million, he added.

The source said 15 individuals were taken to the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya and its office in Kelantan for interview on the case. — Bernama