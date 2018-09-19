Samsung Galaxy Note9 with 512GB storage in Ocean Blue is finally coming to Malaysia

The Samsung Galaxy Note9 with 512GB of storage is officially priced at RM4,599 and you can secure your unit from September 21 at 10am until September 23, 2018 at 11:59pm. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — The Samsung Galaxy Note9 is a powerful flagship that comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. In Malaysia, this top-spec model was only available in Midnight Black at the time of launch. If you prefer to get it in Ocean Blue, Samsung Malaysia is now accepting pre-orders starting this Friday and they are throwing an additional freebie worth RM899.

The Samsung Galaxy Note9 with 512GB of storage is officially priced at RM4,599 and you can secure your unit from September 21 at 10am until September 23, 2018 at 11:59pm. To pre-order, you’ll just need to place a RM300 booking deposit.

As a special promo, Samsung Malaysia is also giving away a complimentary Samsung POWERstick worth RM889 while stocks last. According to the T&C, collection of pre-order units will begin from October 5-14, 2018.

To recap, the Galaxy Note9 features a 6.4″ Quad HD Infinity display and it runs on Samsung’s top of the line Exynos 9810 processor. Apart from having more RAM and storage than the standard 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, the Galaxy Note9 can give you up to a total of 1TB of storage with an optional 512GB microSD card. It also gets a dual 12MP camera system at the rear which offers variable f/1.5-f/2.4 aperture and 2X optical zoom. Unlike other colour options, the Ocean Blue model also comes with a contrasting yellow S Pen as shown above. As a comparison, the 6GB RAM + 128GB Galaxy Note9 is officially priced at RM3,699.

For more info, you can check out Samsung Malaysia’s pre-order page. The pre-order promo for the Galaxy Note9 512GB Ocean Blue is also available via Senheng, senQ, Harvey Norman and Lazada. — SoyaCincau