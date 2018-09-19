After Anifah’s exit, KJ says Umno ignoring reality

Datuk Seri Anifah Aman (pic) confirmed his resignation today, joining Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed as recent high-profile departures from Umno. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, Sept 19 ― Khairy Jamaluddin mocked his Umno party today over the sudden departure of Datuk Seri Anifah Aman.

“Sand. Bury. Head,” he wrote on Twitter.

Anifah confirmed his resignation today, joining Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed as recent high-profile departures from Umno.

Their exits are thought to be over disagreement with Umno’s attempt to court PAS.

“I have been vocal in cautioning my party against this alliance with PAS. And I bore the brunt of attacks from within. Now, we have lost a leading light of our party,” Khairy wrote.

“A brilliant and good man. This is on you, Mr Presiden.”