Kadir asks Hishammuddin about Putrajaya trip

Unverified news report suggest Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein (pic) met with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 ― Datuk A. Kadir Jasin teased Umno leader Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein over word of the latter’s visit to Putrajaya.

Unverified news report suggest the Sembrong MP met with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“Assalamualaikum Datuk Seri Hishammudin. Nak tanya, semalam pergi Putrajaya jumpa siapa?

[Translation: Assalamualaikum Datuk Seri Hishammuddin. I’d like to ask, who did you meet in Putrajaya yesterday?]”

Umno leader and Jeli MP Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed resigned yesterday; Datuk Seri Anifah Aman did so today.

Anifah is the fifth MP to exit Umno since the general election, leaving the once long-ruling Malay nationalist party with 49 federal lawmakers.