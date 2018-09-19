Nine from Gang 24 plead guilty, 18 others claim trial

Nine men pleaded guilty to a charge of being members of an unlawful society under Section 43 of the Societies Act 1966 and were sentenced to 16 months’ imprisonment. — iStock.com pic via AFP

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 19 — Nine men admitted to being part of the notorious Gang 24 and were sentenced to 16 months’ imprisonment by the High Court here today.

The men, who were initially detained under Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma), pleaded guilty to an alternative charge of being members of an unlawful society under Section 43 of the Societies Act 1966.

Judicial Commissioner Datuk Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh sentenced the nine men to serve their sentences from their date of arrest.

The nine were arrested between January 1 and May 6 last year, and were immediately released after the sentencing as they have served the time while awaiting the case.

The nine were Chan Yi Heng, 23; Harry Tan Cheng Yu, 32; Lim Boon Hooi, 41; Yeong Kah Man, 27; Yeoh Choon Hin,38;Yeoh Choon Hong,46; Tang Soon Poh,25; Teoh Chin Yeow, 25 and Teng Kok Loon, 30.

According to the facts of the case, the nine men were part of the illegal “Gang 24” between January 1 in 2015 and May 6 in 2017 in Penang.

They were originally charged under under Section 130V (1) of the Penal Code for being members of an organised criminal group, which carries a prison term of at least five years and not more than 20 years upon conviction.

Eighteen others, who were similarly charged under the Penal Code, claimed trial to the alternative charge under the Societies Act that was read out to them today.

The 18 men included Datuk Koh Thiam Hua, 38; Datuk Seri Ng Chian Sia, 55; Toh Kae Luan, 27; Teh Swee Chin, 32; Bee Hooi Siang,45; Eee Ching Hock,45; Jeremy Cheng Yee Fun,35; Mah Chee Seng,47; Goh Chun Shien,37; Ng Ah Boey, 46 and Teng Kok Haw, 27.

The others charged were Lim Leong Huat, 28; Chee Chia Heng, 33; Song Wai Hon, 34; Teoh Jong Yow, 37; Lee Chew Hong,46; Tan Soo Ching, 37 and Teh Hang Beng, 39.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lim Cheah Yit then applied for the cases to be transferred to the Magistrate’s Court.

The 18 men were brought to the Magistrates’ Court this afternoon where the charges were read out to them again.

All 18 claimed trial to the alternative charges.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohd Hafiz Hashim offered RM5,000 bail but the lawyers for all the accused asked for a lower bail sum.

Magistrate L. Umma Devi then allowed bail at RM4,000 in one surety for each accused and fixed October 22 for case management of all 18 cases.

She also ordered Song and Hang Beng, who were unrepresented, to appoint lawyers by October.

The 16 accused were represented by RSN Rayer, Datuk Ranjit Singh Dhillon, Tan Guat Cheng, Chris Kooi, Wan Aizuddin Wan Mohammed and R. Sankra.