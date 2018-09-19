Trump hails 'exciting' agreements by North Korea’s Kim

President Donald Trump turns the page of his written statement during a joint news conference with Poland's President Andrzej Duda in the East Room of the White House in Washington, September 18, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Sept 19 — US President Donald Trump welcomed developments today at an inter-Korean summit in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang as “very exciting”.

“Kim Jong-un has agreed to allow nuclear inspections, subject to final negotiations, and to permanently dismantle a test site and launch pad in the presence of international experts,” Trump said on Twitter, referring to agreements the North Korean leader made in talks with South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in.

“In the meantime there will be no Rocket or Nuclear testing,” Trump added.

Referring to the repatriation of remains of US service people killed in the Korean War, which Kim and Moon also discussed, Trump said:

“Hero remains to continue being returned home to the United States. Also, North and South Korea will file a joint bid to host the 2032 Olympics. Very exciting!” — Reuters