Behold, the eco-friendly flat wine bottle

Garcon Wines’ flat wine bottles. — AFP pic

LONDON, Sept 19 — A flat wine bottle designed to fit through mail slots and letterboxes for deliveries in the UK has been given a nod at a packaging and design awards.

Made with 100 per cent recycled PET (polyethylene terephthalate), the bottle design by Garcon Wines in the UK is touted as a shatterproof, eco-friendly alternative to heavy glass bottles that reduces shipping, weight and delivery costs.

The design was given a Diamond Finalist Award at Dow’s Awards for Packaging Innovation recently.

Taller and slimmer than conventional glass wine bottles, the flat bottle holds the standard 750ml of wine, but is 87 per cent lighter and 40 per cent smaller (spatially) than its glass equivalent.

That translates to more compact storage, more efficient shipping methods and less carbon emissions for transporting wines.

Canned and boxed wines have also been touted as more environmentally-friendly packaging alternatives for reducing weight and shipping costs. — AFP-Relaxnews