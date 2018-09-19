KLIA ranked top five among Asia-Pacific’s most connected airports

KLIA (pic), Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta International and Singapore’s Changi retained the Top three global rankings in the International Low-Cost Megahubs section. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — The OAG International Megahubs Index 2018 ranked Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) 12th in its Top 20 most connected airports worldwide, while for the Asia-Pacific, it is ranked 3rd.

The index which grades airports according to the highest ratio of scheduled international connections to the number of destinations served, placed Singapore’s Changi in 8th place, Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta International in 10th, Hong Kong International in 13th and Bangkok Suvarnabhumi in 14th place.

In the International Low-Cost Megahubs section, ongoing low-cost airport infrastructure development, route network expansions and seat capacity growth enabled KLIA, Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta International and Singapore’s Changi to retain the Top 3 global rankings.

However, eyes are starting to turn towards Beijing Daxing International Airport, scheduled to open as the world’s biggest airport in 2019.

“Robust demand for international air travel is making Asia-Pacific a pivotal region for connecting flights. Asia’s dominance is clear to see, but we are likely to see some interesting movements when the new Beijing airport opens,” said regional sales director JAPAC for OAG, Mayur Patel, in a statement.

