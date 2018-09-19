Henry Golding to star in rom-com with Emilia Clarke

Golding is fast becoming one of Hollywood’s sought-after leading men. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — It seems Hollywood can’t get enough of Henry Golding.

Variety reported that the 31-year-old Sarawak-born actor has been cast as the male lead for Paul Feig’s upcoming holiday romance, Last Christmas.

And his leading lady will be none other than Emilia Clarke, who is of course best known for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones.

While project details are being kept under wraps, the film is described as “a holiday romance set in London”, according to Variety.

Golding confirmed the news via a series of tweets earlier today.

Finally I can start getting excited and share the news... @paulfeig and I will be back to business in London at the end of the year ❤️ https://t.co/pLI5S5S0zq — Henry Golding (@henrygolding) September 18, 2018

Last Christmas will be the second time that Golding and Feig are working together.

Golding recently appeared in the Feig-directed A Simple Favor opposite Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively, which debuted in US cinemas last week.