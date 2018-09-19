After fatalities, cops reclassify alcohol poisoning case as homicide, nab seven

Selangor police chief commissioner Datuk Pahlawan Mazlan Mansor speaks during a press conference at the Selangor Contingent Police headquarters in Shah Alam September 19, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Sept 19 — Police are now investigating the sale of tainted alcoholic beverages as culpable homicide not amounting to murder, following the deaths of 17 who consumed the drinks since Sunday.

Selangor police chief commissioner Datuk Pahlawan Mazlan Mansor said the case was reclassified to Section 304 of the Penal Code after the death toll reached 17 people as at 8am today.

He said of the 50 victims reported in Selangor 24 remain in hospital and nine have been discharged.

He also said police carried out 12 raids across the state after establishing contact with the victims who suffered from alcohol poisoning and have arrested seven individuals for their alleged involvement in the sale of tainted alcoholic beverage.

“Operations were immediately launched statewide to detect alcoholic drinks consumed by the victims and premises involved in the sale of the products.

“The seven detained all of whom were shopkeepers, included two women, were two local males and the remainder foreigners,” he said today.

The raids were conducted in Bukit Kemuning Shah Alam, Taman Seri Muda Shah Alam, Taman Sri Gombak, Taman Daya, Taman Sri Ehsan Kg. Baru Subang, Seksyen U5 Shah Alam and Semenyih Kajang.

Yesterday police have identified three brands of alcoholic beverages consumed.

They were Mandalay Whiskey, Kingfisher beer, and Grand Royal Whiskey.