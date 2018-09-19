Singapore commuters hit by morning peak-hour train delay

Commuters at Jurong East MRT station this morning. Train services had to be stopped between Clementi and Jurong East stations to allow SMRT staff to check on the track point fault. — Twitter/Brian Teo

SINGAPORE, Sept 19 — Rush hour commuters were hit with train delays on the East-West Line (EWL) of up to 40 minutes this morning due to a track point fault at Clementi station.

The last time train services were delayed longer than 30 minutes was in November last year, following a collision between two SMRT trains at Joo Koon station which was caused by a software glitch in the signalling system of the EWL.

This morning’s train fault occurred at around 7am, rail operator SMRT said.

Train services had to be stopped between Clementi and Jurong East stations to allow its staff to check on the fault, the rail operator added in a Facebook post this morning.

SMRT first announced the delay at 7.10 am, with train services between Jurong East and Clementi stations delayed for 30 minutes due to a “track point fault at Clementi”.

It added that free regular bus services were available between Jurong East and Queenstown stations. A few minutes later, free regular bus and bus bridging services were extended to Boon Lay.

It further advised commuters heading into the city to take the North-South Line via Woodlands, Ang Mo Kio and Orchard stations.

By 8.15am, train delays had increased to 40 minutes between Boon Lay and Queenstown stations. — TODAY