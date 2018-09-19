Sabah's Andre breaks Sukma triple jump record

Sabah's Andre [email protected] broke the Sukma record in the men's triple jump today, September 19, 2018. ― Bernama pic

IPOH, Sept 19 ― A fourth Malaysian Games (Sukma) record fell today at the athletics competition, this time in the men's triple jump.

Today, it was Sabah's Andre [email protected]'s turn to shatter a 10-year-old games record, by setting a best jump of 15.91m in his sixth and final jump of the event.

The 19-year-old's jump at Stadium Perak was 0.16m further than the previous record of 15.75m, set by Kedah's Ahmad Firdaus Salim in the Terengganu 2008 games.

In an interesting twist, the man coaching Andre is none other than Ahmad Firdaus himself.

Andre initially broke the record on his fifth jump which measured 15.89m, minutes before his sixth and final effort.

Perak's Lau Jit Sung, who finished in second place (15.44m), had been leading the pack before the Sabahan's impressive final jumps. Kedah's Muhamad Nazri Mustafa finished third (15.12m).

“The early jumps was tense because my first two jumps were ruled out. I had only one jump left to qualify for the final stage and I jumped 14.95 in my third jump,” Andre told reporters with a smile.

“But my coach and team spurred me on, and I'm very thankful to win gold and break the Games’ record.”

The gold marked a successful Games outing for the Tenom native, after he won silver in the men's long jump yesterday behind Paralympic gold medallist Abdul Latiff Romly (Perlis).

Andre said he was slightly unhappy with today's jump, as he admitted to feeling some fatigue from yesterday's event.

However, his record-breaking event did not come as a surprise.

“I have reached 15.95m in training, so I was confident heading into today's event,” he said.

During his last Sukma games in Sarawak two years ago, Andre finished in sixth in the men's long jump. He did not compete in the triple jump due to an injury.

Yesterday, three Sukma records were broken in athletics, coming from the women's 100m, men's 400m, and men's hammer throw.

This morning's events also saw Sarawak's Wong Nie Nie win gold in the women's javelin throw with a 41.22m effort.

She finished ahead of Johor's Siti Aisyah Nora Rahis (41.11m) and Federal Territory's Fatin Nur Shahiera Che Rahim (39.57m).

Meanwhile, Johor's Muhammad Naufal Shahrul Afzam struck gold in the men's pole vault with a 4.50m vault, ahead of Federal Territory's Mohammad Zakariya Minsuri and Kelantan's Mohamad Izzat Nordin.