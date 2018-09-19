Yes 4G now offers unlimited data on prepaid for RM30 a month

The KONFEM 4G LTE add-on comes with unlimited quota for 30 days; however, speeds are capped at 4Mbps. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — If need to use more than 20GB a month on your smartphone, Yes 4G has just introduced its new KONFEM 4G LTE prepaid add-on. This is their new unlimited prepaid offering where you can get unlimited usage for only RM30/month.

The KONFEM 4G LTE add-on comes with unlimited quota for 30 days; however, speeds are capped at 4Mbps. If you need faster speeds, they have also introduced the KONFEM TURBO add-on which give you full uncapped speeds with 5GB of quota at RM5/day.

If you’re interested, you can get a Yes 4G SIM Pack and subscribe to the KONFEM 4G LTE add-on via the MyYes4G app. According to Yes 4G’s customer care line, this is a limited time promo and it will be available from now until October 31, 2018.

From the looks of it, Yes is competing directly with U Mobile’s GX30 Unlimited Plan which also offers unlimited data at RM30/month. The difference is that Yes is capping its speed at 4Mbps which is higher than U Mobile’s 3Mbps. U Mobile also offers a speed booster at RM5/day.

Apart from Yes and U Mobile, TM is also running a similar unlimited data promo on Unifi Mobile #BEBAS plan. For RM55/month, you can enjoy unlimited LTE data on your smartphone but this promo is only available until 30 September 2018.

Between the three, do take note that U Mobile covers all network types while Yes and Unifi Mobile’s unlimited data is only valid on their own 4G LTE network. — SoyaCincau