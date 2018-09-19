See this new trailer for Benedict Cumberbatch’s ‘The Grinch’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from upcoming animated film ‘The Grinch’ that features the voice talent of Benedict Cumberbatch.

LOS ANGELES, Sept 19 — Check out this new trailer for animated film The Grinch that sees Benedict Cumberbatch lend his voice as the well-known Christmas grump.

The infamous Grinch, from Dr Suess’s classic, lives a solitary life inside a cave on Mt Crumpet with his loyal dog Max for company. The Grinch only sees his neighbours in Who-ville when he runs out food and when they declare they are going to make Christmas three times bigger this year, the Grinch realises there is only one way for him to ensure his rather sombre lifestyle: He must steal Christmas.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Academy Award nominee Cumberbatch lends his voice to the infamous Grinch, who lives a solitary life inside a cave on Mt Crumpet with only his loyal dog, Max, for company. With a cave rigged with inventions and contraptions for his day-to-day needs, the Grinch only sees his neighbours in Who-ville when he runs out of food. Each year at Christmas they disrupt his tranquil solitude with their increasingly bigger, brighter and louder celebrations. When the Whos declare they are going to make Christmas three times bigger this year, the Grinch realises there is only one way for him to gain some peace and quiet: He must steal Christmas. To do so, he decides he will pose as Santa Claus on Christmas Eve, even going so far as to trap a lackadaisical misfit reindeer to pull his sleigh.

“Meanwhile, down in Who-ville, Cindy-Lou Who — a young girl overflowing with holiday cheer — plots with her gang of friends to trap Santa Claus as he makes his Christmas Eve rounds so that she can thank him for help for her overworked single mother. As Christmas approaches, however, her good-natured scheme threatens to collide with the Grinch’s more nefarious one. Will Cindy-Lou achieve her goal of finally meeting Santa Claus? Will the Grinch succeed in silencing the Whos’ holiday cheer once and for all?”

The Grinch is set for release on November 9.