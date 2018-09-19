After Tok Pa, Anifah Aman quits Umno

Anifah is the fifth MP to exit Umno since the general election, leaving the once long-ruling Malay nationalist party with 49 federal lawmakers. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Kimanis MP and former foreign minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman resigned from Umno today, less than 24 hours after fellow senior MP Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed left the opposition party.

Anifah confirmed his resignation when contacted by Malay Mail, but said he will only explain later the rationale behind his decision.

“Yes,” Anifah said, when asked if he has quit Umno.

Umno and PKR, the two biggest parties in Parliament, now have the same number of MPs at 49 each.

DAP is the second-largest party in Parliament with 42 MPs.

Mustapa, who is Jeli MP and former international trade and industry minister, announced last night his resignation from Umno, citing disillusionment with the party’s growing shift from the middle ground.

The Umno leadership recently attended PAS’s annual muktamar in Terengganu, with Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi reportedly announcing plans to form a new opposition coalition with the Islamist party.

Months after the May 9 general election that ousted Barisan Nasional from power, Masjid Tanah MP Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin, Bukit Gantang MP Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal, and Bagan Serai MP Datuk Noor Azmi Ghazali quit Umno.