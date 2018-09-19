KL Sentral to switch off air conditioners from this Fri night to Sat noon

Sentral is a key interchange station for several public transport services, including the ERL rail link to Putrajaya and the airports, the Kelana Jaya LRT rail line, KTM and MRT train services. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — The air-conditioning system for the capital city’s main transport hub KL Sentral will be temporarily disabled for maintenance from this Friday night to this Saturday noon, the station’s developer MRCB has said.

But MRCB said temporary air coolers will be available at retail outlets at KL Sentral — otherwise known as Stesen Sentral Kuala Lumpur — during the temporary shutdown.

“MRCB wishes to inform the public that the chillers/air conditioning system at Stesen Sentral Kuala Lumpur will be shut down for essential general maintenance work starting from 10pm on Friday, 21 September until 12 noon on Saturday, 22 September 2018.

“Retail outlets will provide temporary air coolers at their respective areas during operational hours. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused,” it said in a brief statement today.

Stesen Sentral is a key interchange station for several public transport services, including the ERL rail link to Putrajaya and the airports, the Kelana Jaya LRT rail line, KTM and MRT train services.