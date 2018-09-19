Gamuda shares up on Singapore land bid

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, Gamuda said it jointly-tendered for the land, which was earmarked for an executive condominium project, with Singapore-based Evia Real Estate (7) Pte Ltd. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Gamuda Bhd’s share price on Bursa Malaysia was in a positive trend in this morning’s session after the group emerged as the highest bidder, at S$318.89 million (RM963.05 million), for a 51,411.9-square metre plot of land at Anchorvale Crescent in Singapore.

As at 10.34am, the counter was up one sen to RM3.43 with 436,900 shares traded.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, Gamuda said it jointly-tendered for the land, which was earmarked for an executive condominium project, with Singapore-based Evia Real Estate (7) Pte Ltd.

In a research note today, Public Investment Bank Bhd said the bid, if successful, would be the group’s second project in Singapore after the GEM Residences located in Toa Payoh.

“We understand that GEM Residences was fully sold. Financing should not be a problem with Gamuda’s current gross cash of around RM960 million and impending cash proceeds from the disposal of Syarikat Pengeluar Air Selangor Sdn Bhd for RM1 billion.

“Assuming a 50 per cent stake in the joint-venture, we estimate the group needs to fork up around RM100 million in cash for a 20 per cent equity and the rest from bank financing. Pending more clarifications, earnings are kept unchanged for now,” it added. — Bernama