KL shares remain higher at mid-morning

Bursa Malaysia remains positive at mid-morning in line with regional peers with buying demand for most heavyweights. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia remained in positive territory at mid-morning in line with regional peers and as buying demand in most heavyweights emerged, dealers said.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 8.54 points to 1,801.48 from yesterday's close of 1,792.94, after opening 1.78 points higher at 1,794.72.

Market breadth was positive as gainers led losers 378 to 237, with 327 counters unchanged, 941 untraded and 25 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 851.31 million shares worth RM571.84 million.

Among the top gainers were Hong Leong Bank and Hong Leong Financial, which added 44 sen and 34 sen each to RM20.64 and RM19.50 respectively.

Among actives, Sapura Energy shed 1.5 sen to 43 sen, Vortex Consolidated advanced one sen to 8.5 sen, Malaysian Resources went up 2.5 sen to 74 sen, while Nove MSC was flat at 17 sen.

The FBM Emas Index gained 56.58 points to 12,546.74, the FBMT 100 Index increased 56.10 points to 12,366.67 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 59.34 points to 12,685.90.

The FBM Ace Index went up 8.57 points to 5,162.20 and the FBM 70 was 57.44 points higher at 14,802.52.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index surged 124.90 points to 17,821.47, the Industrial Index added 7.43 points to 3,223.56 and the Plantation Index was 38.88 points better at 7,552.69. — Bernama