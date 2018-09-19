Redemption for Kelantanese race walker

Kelantanese race walker Nurul Alyahaziqah Kamarazaman won gold in the women's 10,000m walk today, September 19, 2018. ― Picture courtesy of Sukma secretariat

IPOH, Sept 19 ― After the heartbreak of being disqualified from Monday's 5,000m event, Kelantanese race walker Nurul Alyahaziqah Kamarazaman powered through to take the gold in the women's 10,000m walk today at the 19th Malaysian Games (Sukma).

She finished with a time of 54:42.45, significantly ahead of Federal Territory's Nurul Ashikin Hussin (55:02.92) and Pahang's Koong Jia Lin (55:23.36).

It was a nervy finish for the 17-year-old Nurul Alyahaziqah as she entered the last lap with two red cards.

One more card would have led to a second disqualification ― a repeat of her 5,000m heartbreak where she had been leading in the last lap.

“It was tense once I realised that I had two cards. I took the last lap incredibly slowly,” she told reporters after crossing the finish line.

“But I'm so proud to win gold. I don't even feel tired after this.”

Nurul Alyahaziqah admitted that she was at her lowest point after the 5,000m disqualification.

The disappointment was so severe that she even contemplated withdrawing from today's race.

“I wanted to give up. But I got so much support from my family, my coaches, and even the Kelantan state government,” she said.

“Why should I give up when my family came all this way to support me?

“So I pledged to prove myself and rise up again.”

Her drive allowed her to achieve a personal best, beating her previous best of over 55 minutes.

Looking forward, Nurul Alyahaziqah said she needed to iron out some issues with her walking technique, which had triggered the floating offences.

“I've only started this technique for a month. It allows me to go faster, but there is some risk involved.

“I need to work on it more, but for now I will focus on studying for my Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia examinations,” she said.