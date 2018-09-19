Black Honey: The band, the sound and the debut album

Brighton band Black Honey. — AFP pic

LONDON, Sept 19 — Brighton band Black Honey are readying the release of their debut album this week. Ahead of the highly anticipated LP, we take a look at the band’s beginnings, their music, and their rise in popularity.

Who are they?

Black Honey is lead singer and guitarist Izzy B. Phillips, guitarist Chris Ostler, bassist Tommy Taylor and drummer Tom Dewhurst — four musicians from Brighton, England, who founded their indie rock band in 2014. The same year, they released their debut track — the twangy Spinning Wheel, which brings to mind Pulp Fiction with its surf rock and piercing screams — as well as a self-titled EP. They’ve continued to gain fans since then thanks to a series of singles and a further EP, 2016’s Headspin.

Why the buzz?

The band’s high-energy playing, cinematic references and colourful, eclectic sound have earned them a rising fan base over the years. Live shows have only cemented their indie cred: In addition to regular solo touring, they have become mainstays on the UK festival circuit, drawing crowds at Bestival, Latitude, RiZE, Electric Fields and elsewhere.

What to expect from the LP?

Lead singer Izzy B. Phillips describes the self-titled debut as “a Frankenstein’s monster,” highlighting the album’s varied sound, which draws from such influences as chart bangers, industrial strangeness, disco-pop, David Lynch, ‘80s Beastie Boys and the lush strings of a Lana Del Rey song.

What to listen to?

Several tracks from the soon-to-drop album are already available to stream and buy, including the pop-y Bad Friends, the Garbage-flavoured I Only Hurt The Ones I Love and disco-pop track Midnight. The full album is available for pre-order and will be released on Friday, September 21.

Where to see them?

Black Honey will be supporting their self-titled LP with a European tour in October and November that includes a number of UK dates as well as stops in Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam, Hamburg and Berlin.

Follow the band on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. — AFP-Relaxnews