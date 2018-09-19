Why not pick up where you left off in 1997? Rais tells Anwar, Dr M

Both Dr Mahathir and Anwar have repeatedly stated that the former will relinquish the PM’s post to the latter, according to PH’s succession plan. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim should resume their roles from 1997 as prime minister and deputy prime minister, former Umno minister Tan Sri Rais Yatim said today.

Rais, who is now a PPBM member, said that the two leaders of the new Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition should work together as PM and DPM for two years to see if such an arrangement was feasible, and extend it to a full term if it was.

Apakata TunM dn DSAI GABUNG TENAGA semula? TunM teruskan jadi PM dan DSAI ambil tmpat Dr Wan Azizah. Cuba 2 tahun.Kalau serasi, habiskn sepenggal. Lepas tu DSAI nakhodai kapal baru. Sambung ramuan 1997

Rakan2 PKR mungkin tak setuju.Tapi ini trbaik utk serai serumpun sirih setepak — RAISYATIM (@DrRaisYatim) September 19, 2018

“What say Tun M and DSAI join forces again? Tun M continues being PM and DSAI takes over Dr Wan Azizah’s place. Try if for 2 years. If it works, finish a whole term. And then DSAI takes over. A continuation of the recipe back in 1997,” Rais tweeted this morning.

Anwar’s wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail is currently deputy prime minister.

Both Dr Mahathir and Anwar have repeatedly stated that the former will relinquish the PM’s post to the latter, according to PH’s succession plan.

But there have been allegations that one or the other plans to renege.

The two politicians have a complicated history dating back to 1998 when Dr Mahathir sacked Anwar as his deputy; the two only made up recently after years of open hostility, to take on the Barisan Nasional led by Datuk Seri Najib Razak in the May 9 general election.

Rais added that “friends with PKR” may not agree with his proposal, but said it was the best for the country’s future.

Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah resigned as Port Dickson MP last Wednesday to create a vacancy for Anwar, but the Election Commission has yet to meet and decide on the dates for the eventual poll.