North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in waving as they drive through Pyongyang. South Korean President Moon Jae-in arrived in Pyongyang on September 18, 2018. — AFP pic

PYONGYANG, Sept 19 — North Korea will close its Tongchang-ri missile testing site, the South’s President Moon Jae-in said today after a summit with Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang.

“The North agreed to permanently close the Tongchang-ri missile engine test site and missile launch facility in the presence of experts from relevant nations,” Moon told reporters. — AFP