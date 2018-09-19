Lily Aldridge has a fragrance line on the way

Victoria’s Secret model Lily Aldridge. — AFP

NEW YORK, Sept 19 — Supermodel Lily Aldridge is set to make her mark on the beauty industry.

The IMG model is preparing to launch a fragrance line based on her travels and favourite scents in collaboration with Inter Parfums Inc., Women’s Wear Daily (WWD) reports.

“I had spoken with IMG for years about branching into the beauty world because it’s something that is so much a part of my lifestyle,” Aldridge told the publication of her new project, which will reportedly include four different perfumes. “Fragrance felt like a perfect introduction to the beauty world.” She added: “I remember the fragrance I first used when I was in high school, the fragrance I wore on my wedding day, the fragrance I wore walking down a catwalk. They evoke sense memories and that’s why I love fragrance so much.”

Details regarding the exact composition of the scents have yet to be revealed, but in addition to the initial offering, the collection will see new releases every three months.

Aldridge, who has built up an Instagram following of 5.2 million, has worked with some of the biggest names in the fashion industry over the course of her career, taking to the catwalk for Victoria’s Secret and Balmain, and fronting campaigns for Bulgari, Jimmy Choo, Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors.

The US star is certainly on trend with her latest project — celebrity fragrances have seen a major revival over the past two years, with multiple stars signing up to the concept. Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande and Britney Spears are just some of the famous faces behind the most buzzed-about launches of the past year, as well as Paris Hilton and Nick Jonas. — AFP-Relaxnews