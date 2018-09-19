On a low-carb diet? Here are some keto-friendly places to try in the Klang Valley

Keto-friendly cheesecake, anybody? ― Picture via Facebook/Thirty Seconds

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 ― Finding a place to eat while you are on a diet can be a challenge, more so if you are on a ketogenic diet.

These require a high-fat intake, with the almost complete elimination of sugar and carbohydrates -- two very important elements in most Malaysian meals.

However, this does not mean that you cannot simultaneously be on a keto diet and still enjoy a tasty bite.

Here are some keto-friendly spots to check out:

1) Three Little Pigs & The Big Bad Wolf, Bangsar

A keto-compliant crispy-skinned grilled chicken chop with Parmesan and Mozzarella cheese. ― Picture via Facebook/Three Little Pigs and The Big Bad Wolf

Calculating your macros is a difficult thing whenever eating out, but over here their keto menu guarantees no more than eight grams of carbohydrates per serving.

You have quite a selection to choose from too, ranging from Roast Pork Fried Rice to a classic American Keto Breakfast.

Keto-friendly desserts are available as well.

Address:

Ground Floor Bangsar Village

1 Jalan Telawi, Bangsar Baru.

Operating hours:

Monday-Sunday (9am-10pm)

2) Thirty Seconds, Bandar Sri Damansara

If you thought a keto diet means being restricted to greens and nuts, Thirty Second’s ketogenic menu will change your whole outlook on what you can eat. It is probably one of the most comprehensive keto menus we have come across.

If you are planning to go on a “keto-date”, this is the spot for you.

Do order their low-carb cheesecake... it's so good.

Address:

7, Jalan Margosa SD 10/4a, Bandar Sri Damansara.

Operating hours:

Sunday-Thursday (8am-9pm)

(Closed on Wednesdays)

Friday & Saturday (8am-10pm)

3) TTDI Meat Point, Taman Tun Dr Ismail

While they do not have a dedicated keto menu, the steaks here are satisfaction-guaranteed.

Choose your cuts ― from grass-fed (keto choice) or grain-fed ― and then decide on how you want it done. Simple.

Prices range from about RM50 onwards.

Address:

62, Jalan Burhanuddin Helmi, Taman Tun Dr Ismail.

Operating hours:

Monday-Thursday (12pm-10.30pm)

Friday (6pm-11pm)

Weekend (12pm-11pm)

4) Ashley’s by Living Food, Bangsar

Lamb meatballs? Yes please! ― Picture via Facebook/Ashley’s by Living Food

From meatballs made from grass-fed lamb to great ghee fried cauliflower rice, their keto menu undergoes some changes from time-to-time but one thing is certain – tastiness.

Their coffee and tea are also ketogenic certified.

Add an oil of your choice to keep your hunger on the down low.

Address:

11, Jalan Telawi 3, Bangsar Baru.

Operating hours:

Monday-Thursday (11am-11pm)

Friday & Saturday(11am-12am)

Sunday (9am-11pm)