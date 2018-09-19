Najib backs Zahid over PAS courtship, but cautions against tie-up

Umno is increasingly turning to PAS for political survival as the Malay nationalist party appears unwilling or unable to reform itself following its defeat in the general election. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak offered his support to Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who is trying to seal an alliance with PAS against the wishes of some party members.

The predecessor to Zahid said there was no issue working with PAS, noting that both DAP and PKR had been former allies to the Islamists.

He said Zahid should be given the time and space to shape the party’s strategy and direction.

“But in my opinion, the Malay-Muslim struggle is incomplete without the inclusion of all Malaysians regardless of colour and creed,” he wrote on Facebook today.

One senior party leader, Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, resigned yesterday, believed to be over Zahid’s move to haul the upper echelon of Umno to pay homage to PAS at the latter party’s Muktamar last week.

