Nicki Minaj ramps up for Diesel collaboration

Nicki Minaj arrives for the 2018 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York May 7, 2018. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Sept 19 — Nicki Minaj has been dropping hints about her upcoming clothing collaboration with Diesel, ahead of Milan Fashion Week.

The rapper is set to unveil her capsule collection for the fashion brand in the Italian city on September 19.

“ITALY!!!! I’ve waited so long to share this surprise with you! I’m shutting down an entire block in Milan to present my collection w|@diesel,” the superstar told her 91 million Instagram fans, posting a photo of a giant image of herself starring in the brand’s Fall 2018 “Hate Couture” campaign. She also posted a picture of the invitation to her launch event on the 19th, which reads “The Queen is Coming.”

Diesel also got in on the online action, publishing a photo of Minaj wearing a hood embossed with the words “Bad Guy”. “@nickiminaj has received her share of online hate,” the brand captioned the Instagram image. “Well, she might have a thing or two to say about that. 19/09.”

Diesel founder Renzo Rosso first hinted at the “Hate Couture” concept earlier this summer. “Diesel’s Haute Couture will be a bold message toward haters worldwide — and an invitation for everyone to step up, face and own the negative messages we receive every day,” he told fashion publication WWD at the time.

The move comes at a busy time for Minaj, who dropped her fourth studio album Queen back in August. It isn’t the first big-name collaboration for the music star, who has previously starred in H&M’s Holiday 2017 fashion campaign, as well as designing capsule collections for Kmart. She also revealed earlier this summer that she has a new fragrance in the pipeline, in collaboration with Luxe Brands. — AFP-Relaxnews