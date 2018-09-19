Unholy alliances with the holy people — Amir Faizal

SEPTEMBER, 19 — The playing up of religious issues in the run-up to the GE 14; the intensifying lashouts against the imaginary threats to Islam as the official religion of the state; the ensuing rabble-rousing calls for the protection of Islam against “deviant voices” that are trying to diminish the Malay Muslims; and the strategic alliances between Umno and PAS on the pretence of being the last defenders of Malaysian Muslims against disempowerment — all these point to a single common thread: Religion has again taken centre stage in Malaysian politics.

The use, misuse and abuse of religion is a means for the status quo to resist change, gain political mileage, and mobilise support. Of course there are those who are genuinely fearful of change — fear of the unknown, fear of defeat, fear of repercussions — but more often than not, the fear itself is manufactured to pushback against any threats that may take away the power and privileges of the status quo.

History is littered with examples of how religion has been invoked to further a political agenda — not just in Malaysia, but globally.

Consider how the Sunni-Shia schism has been repeatedly played up to quell dissenting voices in the middle-east. Sectarianism, which started as a political division in the 7th century Arabia, was rarely an issue in the bulk of the Arab world, to an extent that intermarriages have been commonplace.

But recent political rhetoric has successfully widened the split dramatically, creating tensions between the two sects, while only benefiting those trying to cling onto power.

Take Syria as an example. The Assad regime, which belongs to the minority Shia sect, rules over the majority Sunni sect. When the 2011 uprising in Syria had initially unfolded, it was predominantly about political freedom and economic empowerment, but in an effort to crush the revolt, the regime had turned it into a sectarian battle.

The ferocious repression that had systematically targeted the Sunni population, eventually led to the initial instigators of Syria’s revolution to retreat, leaving behind an enraged, increasingly radicalised, Sunni-dominated core.

It is very unfortunate that today Syria has ended up becoming the battleground for proxy wars between various competing factions in a clash to establish political and military supremacy in the region.

Similarly, in Bahrain, we saw the Syrian Sunni-Shia dynamics, but in reverse — obviously not to the same level of brutality. When the 2011 marchers, who were mostly Shia, demanded for reforms and a shift towards democracy, the minority Sunni rulers, who felt threatened by this, decided to portray it as an Iranian backed demonstration to spread their influence in the region.

The march, which was initially about reforms, eventually ended up being repackaged as a Shia revolt, subsequently diminishing the overall reform agenda.

Authoritarian rulers understand too well the power of religion and how it can be misused for manipulating societies. Hence we often see politicians playing the religious card, or suddenly becoming more pious, closer to election time.

Take Pakistan’s recent election, which saw Imran Khan, an ex-cricket player, being elected as the new prime minister. The election had attracted different brands of Islam to be contested, but more importantly, the run-up to the election was marred by politicians seeking endorsements from key religious leaders.

Similarly, obtaining validations from influential religious gurus near election times were equally, if not more, important in Indian politics to ensure electability, and political survival. The culture of seeking religious endorsement to further a political agenda is just mind-boggling.

What is equally baffling (or perhaps not so much anymore!) is that religion has also been abused to shore up domestic support in the face of international conflicts. The recent economic crisis in Turkey, due to disputes with the US, had caused the Turkish lira to tumble significantly.

In response, President Erdogan had invoked religion when he shamelessly lashed out “the attack on our economy has absolutely no difference from attacks on our call to prayer and our flag” in his address to the nation to mark the Muslim celebration of Eid Al-Adha.

Blatantly creating such false connection is just disgraceful and must be called out for what it is: An abuse and peddling of religion for personal gains.

The fact is that religion is a highly emotive subject. By having the ability to conflate an issue, by means of giving it a religious spin, appeals to the emotion, more than the rational senses of a society. Therefore, religion is a convenient tool to mobilise support, whether for or against an issue.

Post GE 14, we have started to see intensifying religious pretenses by various quarters — every other issue has a religious spin. The growing Islamisation of Umno should be a real concern. If Umno incorporates the true Islamic values as ordained by God in the Quran, then it is not a problem — as a matter of fact, it will indeed be widely welcomed.

But the problem stems from the fact that the Islamic brand is being peddled and exploited to create a false perception of piousness to garner wider political support. This is gravely concerning as it can lead to the PH government to be pulled into a competition to out-religious each other.

And truth be told, it is unclear at this stage if the PH coalition has the discipline to steer clear from being dragged down through this unholy path.

We saw this with the BN government in the mid-1980s. Following PAS’s electoral success, Umno began adopting various religiously-oriented policies to out-Islamise PAS. In turn, PAS further radicalised in order to distinguish itself from its rival. We were lucky that it did not spiral out of control, which could have easily happened — and indeed it did in other parts of the world.

Consider Saudi Arabia, an extremely traditional society today, but unbeknownst to many, it was not ultraconservative in its early history.

When the Shah of Iran was kicked out during the 1979 Iranian revolution, and replaced by Ayatollah Khomeini, a religious cleric, it sent tremors across the entire region, creating fears especially in countries ruled by royal families.

In the same year, the Grand Mosque in Mecca was taken siege by a group of religious fundamentalists. Though the Saudis managed to regain control of Mecca with the help of the French Special Forces, it left behind a deeply-rooted fear within the royal family, especially seeing how the events in Iran eventually culminated.

To quell the growing dissenting voices within the kingdom, Saudi Arabia eventually adopted very strict forms of Salafist interpretation of Islam in order to depict itself as a religious monarchy and the protector of Islam — their policies ranged from the closing down of cinemas, to the banning of women drivers, the mandatory use of black abayas, the need for male guardianships and many other strict religious policies.

And these policies, rules and regulations had the backing of clerics who issued official fatwas to give it the religious legitimacy.

But interestingly today, after almost 40 years of conservative religious rule, many of these policies are being rolled back under the reform initiatives of Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman.

For example, this year Saudi Arabia had its first cinema re-opened in Riyadh, and now women are officially allowed to drive. Gone are the previous religious fatwas issued to justify such ruling in the first place, which only goes to show how religion can be easily misused to provide legitimacy to further a political ambition.

It is important to note, however, that from the early history of civilisations, worldwide religions have played strategically important roles throughout the evolution of humanity.

What initially served as a unifying force that helped bind societies together, has later evolved into a divisive tool used to propagate the myth of tribal superiority, to justify cultural hegemony of the elitist, and to provide the religious validation often to an authoritarian’s grip onto power.

Appealing to religion, sowing the seeds of distrust and stoking fears of the others — these are all part of the political playbook that have been abused since time immemorial to keep us divided and angry.

The truth is, religion is a powerfully effective tool. If left in the wrong hands, it can be conveniently used, misused and abused to create a distorted perception of reality, which mobilises those who blindly follow to further the agenda of the few, often unknowingly, at the expense of the followers themselves.

But the fact of the matter is that, there isn’t anything anyone can do if we, ourselves, continue to follow unquestioningly; being blindly subservient only makes us more vulnerable to social manipulation.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.