Thomas says no plans to pursue Apandi over 1MDB inaction

Tommy Thomas said there is no plan now to charge former AG Tan Sri Apandi Ali over the alleged failure to pursue the wrongdoing in the 1MDB scandal. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Attorney General (AG) Tommy Thomas is not actively pursuing his predecessor accused of covering up the 1MDB corruption scandal.

Although saying there is no plan now to charge Tan Sri Apandi Ali over the alleged failure to pursue the wrongdoing in the global financial scandal, Thomas told The Edge Financial Daily in an interview that the dereliction was palpable.

“I don’t know anything about (charging Apandi). We have not gone in that direction. What I can tell you is — and all of you know it — there were no prosecutions during his three-year tenure on 1MDB, that’s a fact.

“You have to ask him why there were no prosecutions, and none during the previous AG’s time too,” he was quoted as saying.

The AG before Apandi was Tan Sri Gani Patail, who was alleged to be preparing to charge former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak before he was replaced for purported health reasons.

Since Thomas took office in June, investigations and prosecutions over 1MDB have accelerated, resulting in formal charges against Najib as well his defence lawyer, Tan Sri Shafee Abdullah.

Thomas said the stench of alleged wrongdoings in 1MDB had been present since 2010 and suggested these had been open secrets from as far back as the rebranding of the Terengganu Investment Authority.

“So why didn’t my predecessors do anything about it? You have to ask them.”

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad accused Apandi of conspiring to cover up the 1MDB scandal when he put the latter on garden leave and set in motion the plan to replace him with Thomas.

Thomas became the AG in June after minor controversy over the selection of a non-Malay and non-Muslim for the role.