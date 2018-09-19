Patrick Stewart for ‘Charlie’s Angels’ remake

English actor Sir Patrick Stewart poses during a photo call at Dubai International Film Festival in Dubai December 8, 2017. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 19 — The Star Trek and X-Men actor is expected to lend his talents to the Kristen Stewart remake of Charlie’s Angels.

With Kristen, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska installed as the movie’s secret agent trio and Elizabeth Banks both acting and directing, Patrick Stewart is in the frame to join as a handler from the Townsend Agency, now envisioned as a security and intelligence agency per The Hollywood Reporter.

Whereas previous versions of Charlie’s Angels had but one incarnation of John Bosley, this reboot is thought to have two (or more) versions of the character, who acts as the Angels’ officially assigned agency support.

That’s right — Banks would play the Bosley tasked with steering the Angels, while Stewart, also as Bosley, would be in a similar role but involved with a different team or teams.

The character was previously played by David Doyle in the 1970s TV series, Bill Murray in the year 2000 feature film, Bernie Mac in its 2003 sequel, and then Ramón Rodríguez in the 2011 one-season TV show.

Banks starred in and directed Pitch Perfect 2, and co-starred in Netflix’s two Wet Hot American Summer spoof comedy series, the 2002-07 Spider-Man movies, and The Lego Movie and its upcoming sequel.

Stewart has King Arthur legend The Kid Who Would Be King, musical drama Coda, and animated movie Dragon Rider on his slate of 2019 projects, with a new Star Trek TV series just recently announced. — AFP-Relaxnews