Janelle Monae shares YouTube mini-doc

Janelle Monae arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018, in New York. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 19 — Dirty Computer artist Janelle Monaé has just shared a mini-documentary on YouTube that is described as “a visual manifesto” of her “quest for love”.

Called A Revolution of Love, the 16-minute video is part of YouTube’s ongoing Artist Spotlight Stories series, which has also featured contributions from J Balvin and Camila Cabello.

The doc follows Monae’s path from childhood to adolescence and school in Atlanta, up to the release of her new album Dirty Computer and includes music, friendships and her political engagement.

Emma Westenberg, who directed the artist’s much-discussed Pynk video, was back at the helm for A Revolution of Love.

“To me love is a force — one that cannot be contained, one that people take for granted, but when used it has the power to change the world,” says the singer by way of introduction to the film. — AFP-Relaxnews