Ringgit weaker against US dollar at opening

The ringgit continues to be affected by risk aversion arising from global trade tensions to open lower against the greenback. – Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — The ringgit opened lower versus the US dollar today as sentiment was dampened by increased US-China trade tension, dealers said.

At 9am, the ringgit weakened to 4.1420/1470 against the greenback from 4.1410/1450 yesterday.

A dealer said confirmation that US President Donald Trump had imposed tariffs on an extra US$200 billion (RM827.3 billion) of Chinese goods has encouraged further risk aversion across markets.

“The US dollar has once again strengthened on increased trade tensions yesterday while a wide basket of different emerging market currencies is once again on the back foot due to a lack of risk appetite for emerging market assets,” he said.

The ringgit, however, was traded mixed against other major currencies.

It depreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.0214/0257 from 3.0202/0242 yesterday but strengthened against the yen to 3.6887/6938 from 3.6967/7012.

It appreciated against the euro to 5.4467/4558 from 5.4359/4428 but eased against the British pound to 4.8325/8400 from 4.8354/8414. — Bernama