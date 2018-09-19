Terengganu’s cheesy ‘keropok lekor’ a hit with kids

Mohd Pozi Hassan says his cheesy ‘keropok lekor’ is becoming a hit, especially among children, as adults preferred the traditional one. ― Bernama pic

KUALA NERUS, Sept 19 ― Producers of “keropok lekor” (fish sausage) in Terengganu are becoming more creative to promote their products, including adding cheese as filling, to give it a better taste.

One of them, Mohd Pozi Hassan, 34, said his cheesy fish sausage was becoming a hit, especially among children, as adults preferred the traditional one.

“We have two types of fish sausage with cheese, one is with cheese as its filling, and the other is coated with cheese sauce that is specially prepared by us.

“The cheesy fish sausage is tasty. It gives a good combination of taste, the saltish and creamy taste of the cheese with the sweet taste of the fish used in the preparation of the sausage. For a tastier taste, dip the sausage in our special cheese sauce,” he said when met by Bernama at his shop in Tok Jembal here .

Mohd Pozi said he learned to make the fish sausage from producers in Gong Badak and then improvised his product from time to time.

He said his fish sausage had entered the markets in Pahang, Penang and Selangor .

“The fish sausage is specially packed in airtight containers for longer shelf life and can last for five months if stored in a freezer, he added.

He said the business provided him with a lucrative income. ― Bernama