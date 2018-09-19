Slipknot planning 10th anniversary reissue for ‘All Hope is Gone’ album

The heavy metal band Slipknot are working on a new album, which is expected to be released next year. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 19 — NME reports that the famous US heavy metal band could be set to reissue their All Hope Is Gone album in celebration of its 10th anniversary.

The 2008 album, All Hope Is Gone, was the masked metallers’ first to top the Billboard chart of US album sales, the British music website reports.

NME adds that while working on the original version of the album, certain band members also recorded additional songs, which never made it on to the final record. These tracks could feature on the reissue.

Slipknot are currently recording a sixth album, NME reports, to follow the band’s 2014 release, 5: The Grey Chapter. This could land in 2019, the same year the band’s debut album marks its 20th anniversary. — AFP-Relaxnews